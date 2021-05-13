Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 687.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,896 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.33. 66,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

