Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.66 million-$55.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,103. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $223.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.77. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

