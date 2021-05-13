Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

