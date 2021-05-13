Scotiabank Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$17.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.52. 106,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,936. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.12 and a one year high of C$16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.11.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

