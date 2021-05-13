Scotiabank Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$245.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.10.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE BYD traded down C$1.53 on Thursday, reaching C$217.61. The company had a trading volume of 137,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,514. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$225.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$220.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.