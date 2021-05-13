Scotiabank Lowers Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$48.25

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of NPIFF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 23,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

