Scotiabank Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

