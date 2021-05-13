Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.97 Per Share

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMT opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,199.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,180.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.61 billion and a PE ratio of -316.91. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,418.57 ($18.53).

In related news, insider Paola Subacchi acquired 221 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.78 ($3,228.09).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

