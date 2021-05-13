ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.92 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $1,438.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00081247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.16 or 0.00576881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084379 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00228636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,651,293 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,682 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.