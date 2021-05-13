Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Reaches $4.48 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $480,234.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00088325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.06 or 0.01068797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00068494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00111753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00061105 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

