Scrypta (LYRA) Reaches Market Cap of $320,816.70

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $320,816.70 and approximately $450.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001435 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003816 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,814,281 coins and its circulating supply is 17,014,281 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

