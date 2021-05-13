SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SCSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SCSK stock remained flat at $$62.00 during trading hours on Thursday. SCSK has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

