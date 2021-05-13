Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 371,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

SA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -250.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

