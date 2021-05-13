Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $148,540.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.71. 883,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.92. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.11.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.