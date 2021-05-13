Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $148,540.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.71. 883,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.92. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

