Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.05. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 12,563,368 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock has a market cap of $144.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.