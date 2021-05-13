Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. SPX has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SPX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in SPX by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 124,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 51,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

