SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 35,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.73. 38,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

