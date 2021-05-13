SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,905,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock traded up $30.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $588.23. 112,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

