SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.30. 100,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,024. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

