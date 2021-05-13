SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 145.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 797,837 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises about 1.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of American Airlines Group worth $32,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 325,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,999,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

