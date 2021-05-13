SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $24.35 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. CX Institutional grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.87 on Thursday, hitting $376.56. 5,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.08 and a 52 week high of $397.13. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

