SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $31.51 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 387,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,917,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

