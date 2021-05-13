SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average is $209.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

