SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases 390,000 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 177.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 82,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

