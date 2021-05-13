SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 440,000 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 440,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,426,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,258. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

