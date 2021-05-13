SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 2.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $36,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 129,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,956,639. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

