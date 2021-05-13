SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,345,000 after buying an additional 309,144 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $201,787,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.09. 16,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

