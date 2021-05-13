SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.