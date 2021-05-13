Secret (SCRT) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Secret has a market capitalization of $194.67 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00005580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00727205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018352 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $914.09 or 0.01826309 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000806 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,240,282 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

