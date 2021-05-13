Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,179.94 ($15.42) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 971.84. The firm has a market cap of £219.87 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

