SEEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,295.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00013135 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $54,295.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SEEN has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00088436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.40 or 0.01077276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00111964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061079 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

