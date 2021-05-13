Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Select Medical stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,553 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 17.00% of Select Medical worth $365,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.