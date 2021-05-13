Selfkey (KEY) One Day Volume Hits $26.15 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Selfkey has a market cap of $66.26 million and approximately $26.15 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.79 or 0.01078299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060558 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

