Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,455 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNSE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

