Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.27 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $39.22 million and $1.27 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

