Sentivate 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.89 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $105.33 million and $1.89 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.79 or 0.01078299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060558 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

