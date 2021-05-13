Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.84

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.84 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 138.30 ($1.81). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.79), with a volume of 2,444,387 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Get Serco Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

In other Serco Group news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.