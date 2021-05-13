Sessia (KICKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $932,756.72

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $932,756.72 and $71,107.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sessia Profile

Sessia is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,943 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

