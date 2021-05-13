Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,355.24

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,355.24 ($30.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,503 ($32.70). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,462 ($32.17), with a volume of 343,096 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,461 ($32.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,402.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,355.24.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

