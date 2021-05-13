SFL Co. Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SFL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 1,565,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,885. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

