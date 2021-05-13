SFL (NYSE:SFL) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

