SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €6.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €6.20 ($7.29) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of SGL stock opened at €6.25 ($7.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €2.43 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of €7.52 ($8.85). The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.18 and a 200 day moving average of €5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.