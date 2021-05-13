Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $80.70. 31,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,049. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $29,946,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 135,166 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

