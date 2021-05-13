Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.75. 35,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.