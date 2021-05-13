Shard (SHARD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,438.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Shard has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and $2,438.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.