Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO Sells $269,675.00 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $269,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SMED traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 229,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,581. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.10 million and a P/E ratio of 229.32.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.