Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO Sells $391,443.70 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 24,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $391,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,636.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 229,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,581. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

