SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

SHSP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,849. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 million, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHSP. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.