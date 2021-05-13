Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stock Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170,150 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.58% of Shaw Communications worth $91,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.