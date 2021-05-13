Shawn Vadala Sells 1,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTD traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,253.64. The company had a trading volume of 97,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,246.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,171.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

