Shawn Vadala Sells 1,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MTD traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,253.64. The company had a trading volume of 97,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,246.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,171.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
